Atlanta, GA (WGCL)
A man suspected of shooting at a vehicle with four people inside is also accused of robbing and shooting a man just a short time later.
Police say the man was involved in a verbal altercation with four other men at a Shell gas station on Lee Street in southwest Atlanta. While leaving the station, the man fired several shots, striking the victims vehicle.
Just minutes later, Atlanta Police received a call about a robbery involving the same vehicle and suspect description on the 1200 block of Campbellton Road.
A man told police he was walking to work when the suspect walked up from behind, flashed a gun and demanded his belongings. The victim then dropped a cell phone out of his hand. The suspect grabbed the phone and shot the victim in the foot before taking off in a vehicle. The victim was taken to Grady Hospital where he's expected to be okay.
No description of the suspect has been given.
If you have any information on either incident, you're asked to contact Atlanta Police.
