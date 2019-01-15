ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46)- A man accused of stealing an unmarked police vehicle is dead after he was shot by the officer Tuesday night.
The incident occurred in the 500 block of Whitehall Street in southwest Atlanta.
GBI agents say the suspect stole the vehicle while the officer was inside a gas station near Whitehall and McDaniel streets.
The officer fired shots at the suspect, striking him at least once.
The suspect began driving away but crashed into nearby vehicles down the street from the gas station.
He was later pronounced dead.
The officer suffered minor injuries.
A official with Atlanta Police released the following statement to our newsroom:
We can confirm that an Atlanta Police Officer was involved in a shooting in the area of Whitehall St Sw and McDaniel St. The officer was not shot. The suspect is deceased.
The officer involved has not been identified but the GBI says they're a member of Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms' executive protection unit.
We are continuing to gather details. Stay tuned to CBS46 for the latest developments.
