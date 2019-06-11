MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) A Marietta man has been arrested after he allegedly tried to lure a 9 year-old boy from a Walmart location on Cobb Parkway on Sunday.
According to Marietta Police, the suspect, identified as 51 year-old Michael Beltran, approached the boy in the bathroom area of the store.
He allegedly told the boy his mother had left him and he needed to go with Beltran to find her. After Beltran grabbed him by the arm, the boy was able to free himself.
The boy found his mother and alerted her to what happened and she immediately called 911. Officers came to the store and were able to arrest Beltran without incident.
Beltran is facing charges of simple battery and kidnapping. He's being held without bond in the Cobb County Adult Detention Center.
