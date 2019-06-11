ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman in her home on May 31.
The incident happened at Colonial Square apartments on Hapeville Road in Atlanta.
According to officials, the suspect broke into the woman’s apartment and sexually assaulted her, and then fled the scene.
The suspect was last seen wearing a fitted cap with red on the top and white along the brim, dark colored shirt, jeans, red and white Nike shoes.
Police say the suspect has unknown tattoo on his left arm and is missing one or both front teeth.
At this time, we are asking anyone who may recognize the suspect or who has any information on this incident to contact Crime Stoppers.
