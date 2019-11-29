COWETA COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Newnan Police are on the hunt for a man they suspect to be involved in a Wells Fargo Bank robbery.
On Nov. 29 a black male entered the bank located on Greenville Street and handed a teller a note demanding money with the threat of shooting people if the demand was not fulfilled.
The suspect also lifted his shirt, exposing a weapon, and sending a message that he would make good on his threat.
The teller handed over an undisclosed amount of money. Before fleeing, the suspect demanded to be taken to the bank's safe, but the teller informed him she would be unable to open it.
The suspect is described as being in his late 20s to early 30s. He is between 6'-6'3" and may weigh anywhere between 155 to 175 lbs.
Anyone with information of the incident that occurred around 12:18 p.m. is asked to contact police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.