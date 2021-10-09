ALAMO, Ga. (CBS46)— A 'Blue Alert' has been issued for the suspect in the murder of an Alamo Police Officer Friday night.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating the death of Officer Dylan Harrison, 26, of Dudley, who was a part-time Alamo Police Department officer and a full-time task force agent with the Oconee Drug Task Force in Eastman, Georgia.
Police said Officer Harrison was killed his first night on the job by 43-year-old Damian Anthony Ferguson of Alamo.
The GBI is investigating the death of an Alamo Police Officer who was shot & killed overnight in Wheeler County. We’ll provide additional details as we get them.— GA Bureau of Investigation (@GBI_GA) October 9, 2021
A 'Blue Alert' has been issued for Ferguson for the shooting Officer Harrison, then fleeing the scene. He has not been found as of yet.
Officer Harrison was in law enforcement since 2018 and leaves behind a wife and six-month-old baby.
Stick with CBS46 News as we work to bring you the latest on this developing story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.