ATHENS, Ga. (CBS46) -- A Colbert man is now behind bars and faces a murder charge after a shooting in Athens Tuesday.
Athens-Clarke Police were dispatched to a gas station on North Avenue after reports of gunfire in the area that allegedly killed 52-year-old Mark Alden Howard of Athens.
During the investigation, authorities arrested Reginald Lang Kelley, 45, and charged him with murder. Kelley was then transported to Clarke County Jail.
ACCPD requests that anyone with information related to this incident should contact Lt. David Norris at (762) 400-7165.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.