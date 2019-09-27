EASTPOINT, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police arrested a woman wanted for murder and an August home invasion in Eastpoint.
Officials responded to a home invasion early afternoon on August 7. The elderly victim told police that a woman wearing all red knocked her to the floor and placed a knife to her throat demanding the victim’s PIN number to her bank card. She also added that the suspect then duct taped her and then fled the scene.
Early September, police responded to a shooting on Palm Drive. Upon arrival, officials found Kelvin Freeman dead on the scene. Investigators say Freeman suffered from several gunshot wounds.
After a thorough investigation, Eastpoint officials determined the suspect to be 26-year-old Lashandra Boyd aka Starr Redd who allegedly committed the two violent crimes.
On Friday September 27, the US Marshall along with the Eastpoint police conducted a search warrant at a home on Village Loop in Fairburn where they arrested Boyd.
The incident remains under investigation.
