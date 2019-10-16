MILTON, Ga. (CBS46) -- SWAT team were called to a home to investigate after an armed man allegedly threatened his family members.
Officials say, George R. Moore fired his weapon inside the home in Watson’s Bend in Milton prior to officials arriving to the scene.
Upon arrival, officers attempted to contact Moore, but were unsuccessful. Moments later the North Fulton SWAT team negotiators were called for assistance.
The attempt to get Moore to surrender took around 2.5 hours. Moore eventually surrendered and peacefully exited the home.
Officials arrested Moore without incident and was transported to Fulton County Jail.
He was charged with Reckless Conduct.
