ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- An alleged armed robber was arrested after leading police on a wild chase throughout Fulton County Friday afternoon.
Dekalb and Fulton county came together to arrest a suspect who was involved in an armed robbery that resulted in a police chase on interstate 285.
According to investigators found a stolen vehicle on the 3000 block of Invemere Woods Court in DeKalb County. Police identified the suspect to be 31-year-old Juandricus Bennett.
Officials spotted Bennett driving the stolen vehicle in the area but when they attempted to stop him, Bennett sped off.
Authorities say, he led police on a wild chase that ended when Bennett slammed into an embankment near 285 and Glenwood.
Investigators reported no other vehicles were damaged and no one was hurt or injured in the chase.
Bennett was immediately arrested and charged with Fleeing and Attempting to Elude.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.