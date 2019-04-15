LITHONIA, Ga. (CBS46) A woman is dead and her boyfriend is charged with murder after her fall from the window of an apartment in DeKalb County.
The incident happened around midnight at the Reserve Apartment Homes off Hillandale Drive, which runs parallel to I-20.
Neighbors tell CBS46 it happened during a domestic dispute.
The victim, whom police only identified as a 63-year-old woman, was rushed to the hospital, but she did not survive her injuries.
Neighbor Elisha Jones heard loud noises coming from the apartment above and then a thud outside the window.
"I look in the bushes, and she was laying there just in a lot of pain," Jones told CBS46 News.
Police say the suspect, later identified as 53 year-old Mikle Spann, has been taken into custody and charged with murder in the case.
Police are interviewing witnesses to see if anyone has more information.
