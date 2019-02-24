FULTON COUNTY, GA (CBS46) An Atlanta man is facing a murder charge after police say he fatally shot someone overnight on Sunday.
Atlanta Police say a verbal altercation between suspect Garood Mocombe and an unidentified victim took place just after midnight in the 2500 block of Campbellton Road SW. At some point the argument became heated and Mocombe allegedly shot the victim under his left arm before fleeing the scene in a white sedan.
The victim succumbed to his injury before he could be transported to an area hospital.
Not long after, Zone 4 officers located the 40-year-old gunman in the 1500 block of S Gordon Street SW where he was taken into custody. He is being held at the Fulton County Jail.
