A 21-year-old Woodstock man has been arrested in connection with several deadly massage parlor shootings in Cherokee County and Atlanta Tuesday.
Early Tuesday afternoon, a shooting at a massage parlor, identified as Young's Asian Massage on Highway 92 in Acworth, left three people dead and two injured.
MURDER SUSPECT APPREHENDED: Robert Long, murder suspect in Cherokee and Fulton counties, was apprehended tonight by GSP...Posted by Georgia Department of Public Safety on Tuesday, March 16, 2021
Later Tuesday, Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant confirmed that four females, all believed to be Asian, were shot and killed at two spas on Piedmont Road in Atlanta.
#BREAKINGUpdate: 3 killed, 2 others in hospital in Cherokee Co. massage parlor shooting. Here’s a look at the scene.— Ciara Cummings (@CiaraCBS46) March 16, 2021
Another shooting at an Atlanta Massage Parlor has also been reported, but police have not confirmed they are connected. @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/LXB1H6HYoj
LIVE: Atlanta Police provide the latest details on today's string of deadly shootings at metro area spas. https://t.co/XoTpjFDMf7— CBS46 (@cbs46) March 16, 2021
APD chief confirms 4 females, all believed to be Asian, were shot and killed at two spas on Piedmont NE this evening. Gold Spa (3 victims) and Aromatherapy (1 victim). No suspect info at this time. Police were called locations on robbery call. However motive is unclear. @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/qqIF83OCR3— Zac Summers (@ZacOnTV) March 16, 2021
