ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) A suspect has been arrested in the murder case of Loretta Goolsby whose body was located in Conyers two weeks ago.
Alfred Jermain Arnold is charged with malice murder, arson, aggravated assault and theft by taking. He is currently being held in jail in Lowndes County.
Goolsby's body was located in her home after a friend requested police perform a wellness check. Her lifeless body was found lying beneath a mound of clothes. She had been dead for at least a week.
Family and friends knew something was amiss when they hadn't seen or heard from Goolsby.
"She wasn't around and nobody seen her car or anything so we figured something was wrong," said a friend of the victim.
Related Articles:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.