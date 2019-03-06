BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46)- Authorities arrested a man after finding several pieces of crack cocaine and marijuana, as well as several dogs in need of medical attention.
Bibb County authorities executed a search warrant at the residence of 40-year-old Mark Anthony Goolsby located in the 2300 block of Mason Street.
Along with drugs, authorities located a pistol.
There were five dogs on the premises and deputies found there were three puppies in a cage in need of medical attention. There were two adult dogs in the yard that also needed medical attention.
Goolsby was taken to the Bibb County Jail and charged with possession of schedule II controlled substance, possession of schedule II controlled substance in drug-free zone, possession of firearm during commission of felony, possession of firearm by convicted felon, three counts cruelty to animals and two counts of aggravated cruelty to animals.
He was released on a $22,750.00 bond. The dogs were taken to the Macon Bibb Animal Shelter and treated.
Anyone with information in reference to this incident is urged to contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751 -7500 or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.
