DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police say a fight that started on a Marta bus spilled out onto the streets Thursday afternoon and resulted in a man being shot.

DeKalb County police say the two men exited the bus near the stop at Wesley Chapel and Snapfinger Road when one of the men pulled out a gun. The victim was wounded at least one time. He was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

The suspect, who has not been publicly identified, is in police custody.

