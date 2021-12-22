ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Atlanta police have arrested the person wanted for shooting a man Wednesday morning.
The suspect, Jamarius Rogers, has been charged with Aggravated Assault and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony.
Around 10:25 a.m., officers responded to Alabama Street/Pryor Street SW in reference to a person shot.
When they arrived, officers located a man with a single gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital.
Officers on scene were able to obtain a description of Rogers from the victim.
Police canvassed the perimeter of the location and later observed a man matching the description of the shooter near Washington Street SW. Rogers attempted to discard items of clothing he was wearing to avoid detection, but officers were able to advance and detain him without further incident.
Investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.
The investigation is ongoing.
