Gwinnett County police have arrested one person in connection to a fatal shooting that took place in Lilburn over the summer.
On Nov. 23, investigators announced the arrest of Christopher Jean-Pierre. He was subsequently charged with the felony murder of Julius Vance, along with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
On August 2, off-duty officers, and those on patrol in the area, responded to shots fired on the 700 block of Beave Ruin Road around 7:30 p.m. At the location officers discovered 22-year-old Vance suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen.
Witness alerted police to a second victim who fled the scene by getting into the bed of a pick up truck. The owner of the truck was initially unaware of the wounded individual, but soon discovered him while in the area of Burns Walk Ct. The man had been shot in the chest. Both gunshot victims were transported to Northside Gwinnett Hospital.
A third victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds was located a short distance away at a residence off Cliffglen Way. He was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital.
It is believed all three victims rode to the incident location together. This case remains active as investigators continue to follow-up on leads. Individuals who witnessed the incident, or have information, are asked to contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300.
To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.