CLAYTON County, Ga. (CBS46) -- A man is behind bars and face charges in connection with an armed robbery in Clayton County.
The Clayton County Sheriff's Office said officers with the Sheriff Victor Hill’s elite COBRA Squad were talking to a couple of individuals at a gas station on Highway 138 and Taylor Road when things took a turn.
They found it odd that a man they were not interested in ran to his car and took off at a high rate of speed, police told CBS46 News.
Shortly after a pursuit began in which officers were able to stop the suspect who was later identified as Brent Crooks.
Police say Crooks sideswiped a vehicle trying to out maneuver officers, and when police blocked his car in, he began reaching for the floorboard. In a matter of seconds, officers surrounded Crooks at gunpoint.
Crooks was in possession of two handguns, marijuana for distribution with scales, and was also wanted for armed robbery out of DeKalb County, according to authorities.
Crooks was transported to Georgia’s toughest para-military jail better known to the world as “The Hill-ton.
