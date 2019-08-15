PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. (CBS46) Police have arrested a suspect accused in the fatal shooting of a man found behind a Peachtree City shopping center on August 3.
Thomas J. Blandburg Jr., 26, of Jonesboro, was previously arrested and charged with reckless conduct for firing a gun at the location. He's now facing charges of murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during commission of a felony in the death of Michael Tolbert Jr.
Blandburg Jr. was also charged with aggravated assault for a shooting incident that took place in the Wynnemeade neighborhood in Peachtree City on the same date of the murder.
Several other people have been charged in connection to the fatal shooting.
Donnell Huggins, 20, Peachtree City: Murder (party to the crime), aggravated assault party to the crime) making false statements.
Jose Redden, 24, Peachtree City: Murder (party to the crime), aggravated assault party to the crime) making false statements.
Keila Brooks, 43, Peachtree City: Murder (party to the crime), aggravated assault party to the crime).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.