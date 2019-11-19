ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Atlanta Police have arrested a suspect in a carjacking that resulted in the fatal shooting of a Navy veteran on November 2.
Shakiyah Jones, 19, is charged with felony murder. Police are still searching for additional suspects.
According to the victim’s adult sons, their 44-year-old mother Renae Alexander had just finished helping a friend move into an apartment on Fulton Street in the Mechanicsville neighborhood just southwest of downtown Atlanta.
According to Atlanta police, two masked men approached two cars as the female drivers were attempting to leave the complex. The driver of a Chevrolet Camaro successfully exited her car during the carjacking, but the driver of a Chevrolet Malibu was shot in the leg and in her side. She did not survive.
A male friend heard the commotion outside and went to see what was happening, according to police. As he attempted to intervene, he was shot in the leg. He was in stable condition when paramedics took him to a hospital, police said.
Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477.
