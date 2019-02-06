Stone Mountain, GA (CBS46) Police have a man in custody who is the alleged gunman from a December shooting.
Reginald Eugene Ussery, 40, was arrested and charged with felony murder.
Police say he fatally shot a 40-year-old man on December 26 around 11:40 p.m. on Mercer Road near South Hairston Road.
When officers arrived on scene, they found the victim's body. The victim was later identified as Mark Moss.
Surveillance footage from a nearby story may have clues to what caused the shooting, according to police.
Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
Stone Mountain has become a war zone. After living here for over 30 years I feel like I know the safe times and places to go but Memorial Drive NEEDS A CONCRETE MEDIAN. This would prevent tons of crashes, car jackings, reduce store robberies, and help eliminate joy riding - drive by shootings, etc. There are huge empty lots on Memorial Drive ready for businesses who are too afraid to open a store on Memorial Drive.
