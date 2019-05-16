MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS 46) -- Police arrested a fugitive wanted for aggravated battery in Marietta.
The suspect was identified as 27-year-old Maliek Dandridge.
APD fugitive unit initially tracked Dandridge to an apartment on Windy Hill Road early Thursday morning.
Upon arrival, investigators discovered evidence of firearms inside the apartment unit. The SWAT team was called to the scene for assistance. Officials believe he entered the apartment through the attic.
It was reported that Dandridge allegedly damaged the inside of the attic to flee from police and into a nearby unit.
Neighbors told officials they heard noises coming from above their unit. Officials immediately evacuated the apartment building and started the search. It took officials approximately 4 hours to complete the search, but Dandridge was no where to be found.
Shortly after investigation, APD reported Dandridge was at another location in northwest Atlanta.
Upon arrival, police located him sitting inside a vehicle at Defoor Place in Northwest Atlanta. Dandridge was arrested and taken into custody.
According officials, the investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.