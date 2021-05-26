Man, woman found shot to death inside vehicle in Conyers, deputies say

CONYERS, Ga. (CBS46) – Investigators have arrested a 22-year-old suspect in the double shooting which killed a man and woman in Rockdale County May 20. 

The bodies of Miykel Blackburn, 22, and Trevia Ways, 22, were found dead inside a gray Infinity car in the 1400 block of Bruce Road in Conyers. Both victims are from Snellville according to Rockdale County Sheriff's Office. 

Detectives arrested Javon Price on May 25. He is charged with murder. 

Javon Price

The case remains an active investigation according to RCSO. Anyone with information is asked to contact RCSO Criminal Investigation Division at 770-278-8059 or 770-278-8001/8002. 

Rockdale double homicide

Rockdale double homicide leaves man and woman dead on Thursday 

Copyright 2021 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.