CONYERS, Ga. (CBS46) – Investigators have arrested a 22-year-old suspect in the double shooting which killed a man and woman in Rockdale County May 20.
The bodies of Miykel Blackburn, 22, and Trevia Ways, 22, were found dead inside a gray Infinity car in the 1400 block of Bruce Road in Conyers. Both victims are from Snellville according to Rockdale County Sheriff's Office.
Detectives arrested Javon Price on May 25. He is charged with murder.
The case remains an active investigation according to RCSO. Anyone with information is asked to contact RCSO Criminal Investigation Division at 770-278-8059 or 770-278-8001/8002.
