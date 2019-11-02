NORCROSS, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police are searching for a man who is on the run after a double homicide in Norcross.
Officers reported to a person shot call at a townhome on Beaver Springs Lane around 4:35 a.m.
Police found two men who appeared to have suffered from gunshot wounds; medical examiners pronounced both victims’ dead on the scene. The two men were identified as 55-year-old Derrick Dennis of Norcross and 30-year-old Josh Dennis of Norcross.
The suspect has been identified as 30-year-old Karlton Sirmons who police say is considered armed and dangerous. Sirmons current whereabouts are unknown at this time.
Authorities say, murder warrants have been obtained for the Sirmons in this case.
If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300.
