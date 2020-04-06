NORCROSS, Ga. (CBS46) -- A deceased man was found in the roadway at the intersection of Pirkle Road and Goodwood Boulevard in Gwinett County.
Officers say they received a 911 about shots being fired in the area shortly before 5 p.m. Monday.
When officers arrived to the scene, a white male victim in his 20s was located. He appeared to have a single gunshot wound.
There are currently no motives related to the homicide, however, detectives are diligently working to identify the male and what may have led to the shooting.
If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.