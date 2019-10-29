LITHIA SPRINGS, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police are searching for a wanted man after several burglaries in Douglas County.
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office say Thomas Freeman Miller was allegedly involved in multiple burglaries in August at the Tree Lodge Apartments on Blairs Bridge Rd in Lithia Springs.
According to investigators, Miller is known to frequent the Fulton Industrial Boulevard area.
Officials believe Miller does not have a vehicle or current address information at this time.
If you have any information about the above Miller please contact Investigator Kevin Jones at 678-486-1254
