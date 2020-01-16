STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (CBS46) -- A man who lingered inside a gas station before robbing it is at large in Stone Mountain.
On December 27, around 3 a.m. officers reported to a robbery at a QuikTrip on Stone Mountain Highway.
Investigators said the suspect entered the store and spent over twenty minutes before crawling under the security door and manipulating the safe and cash register.
He then grabbed money from the safe and cash register before jumping back over the security door. Surveillance footage captured the suspect fleeing the scene.
Police described the suspect to be a black male who was last seen wearing a black beanie, black jacket, khaki pants, black and white sandals.
Authorities believe the suspect may have been an employee or a former employee of an area QuikTrip based on his knowledge of how to bypass the security door without acitivating an alarm.
If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300.
