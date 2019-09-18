ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A shooting in northwest Atlanta left one person dead Wednesday evening.
Atlanta Police responded to a person shot call in the area of the 2900 block of Delmar Lane NW around 8:20 p.m. The victim, a male in his early 20's, was found at the scene suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body.
He was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital where he succumb to his injuries.
Investigators are working to determine what lead to the fatal shooting. At this time, no suspects are in custody.
