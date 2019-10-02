LITHONIA, Ga. (CBS46) -- DeKalb County police say a person was is in critical condition after being shot Wednesday evening.
The victim, who has not yet been identified, was shot in the 5800 block of Poplin Court. The individual was transported to an area hospital.
No other injuries have been reported. The suspect(s) remain at large.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.