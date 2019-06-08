ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- APD responded to an altercation at a gas station in southwest Atlanta around 10:30 pm Saturday night.
Upon arrival the officer saw a man involved in a physical altercation with the store clerk.
According to officials, the officer attempted to take the man into custody when the officer was attacked by another suspect from behind. The two suspects managed to grab the officer’s gun and radio, and then fled the scene.
The officer suffered with minor injuries during the altercation.
Investigators announced a search in the Campbellton area. This is an ongoing investigation, stay with CBS46 News for updates.
