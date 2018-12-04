South Fulton, GA ( CBS46) The search is on for a suspect who South Fulton Police say attempted to hit an officer with a vehicle on Flat Shoals Road.
The suspect attempted to strike the officer in the 2500 block of Flat Shoals at approximately 11:25 a.m. The suspect then led officers on a pursuit before crashing at the intersection of Flat Shoals and Guilford Lane.
From there, the suspect managed to flee the scene on foot. Police are actively searching for the suspect.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.