GAINESVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) -- A Hall County officer was making a drug arrest when he was viciously attacked and bitten by a suspect in Hall County.
The agency says Kenton Thompson, 31, was apprehended when he managed to flee on foot in a short pursuit. When officer caught up with Thompson he became combative, resisting arrest and biting the nose of an officer. Though temporarily disfigured, the officer did not sustain any other major injuries.
Thompson is charged with aggravated battery, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug-related objects and obstruction. He is currently in Hall County Jail.
