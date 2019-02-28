Peachtree Corners, GA (CBS46) Police are hoping the community can assist them in identifying a man accused of breaking into a parent's vehicle and using credit cards that he allegedly stole along the way.
The incident happened on January 25 as a woman was dropping off her children at Goddard School in Peachtree Corners.
Police say as she walked into the school, the suspect used a tool to smash her vehicle windows. He made off with her purse and laptop.
A short time later, the credit cards were used to charge over $1,000 at an area Kroger location.
The suspect is described as a black male with a thin build. He was wearing all black clothing with black and white shoes.
If you have any information on the case, you're asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.
