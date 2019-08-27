ROSWELL, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police need the public’s help in searching for a suspect who was allegedly involved in several theft cases in both Roswell and Woodstock.
On August 10, investigators say the thief allegedly broke into a victim’s vehicle at a Planet Fitness on Holcomb Bridge Road and stole the victim’s credit card. The suspect then headed to the Walmart on Mansell Road and made several large purchases using the stolen credit card.
According to police, the same suspect was then seen breaking into vehicles at a gym in Woodstock.
If anyone can identify the subject, or has information that could lead to identification, please contact Detective B. Oates at 770-640-4100.
