ATLANTA, GA (CBS46) An alleged car thief may have looked over his shoulder to ensure no one witnessed him entering a vehicle, but he failed to notice a security camera pointed right at him.
Now, Crime Stoppers is hoping the public can help identify the suspect in question.
On February 24th, Atlanta Police say a black male broke into an SUV and stole items in the 300 block of Marietta St. NW. Though the suspect attempted to be aware of his surroundings, he failed to notice a camera that caught him as he entered the vehicle. Police say the suspect gained entry to the truck by possibly drilling a whole by the lock.
He then fled the scene in a grey Nissan.
Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 4014-577-8477, or online at www.StopCrimeATL.com.
