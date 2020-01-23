DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) -- A male suspect is wanted after making his way into an elementary school and stealing a laptop.
Surveillance footage of the lobby at Clairemont Elementary shows the suspect swiftly make his way to a table near the front doors and grab a silver laptop and its power cord.
Anyone with information of the situation, or the suspect's identity, is asked to contact Detective Tiffany Edwards at tiffany.edwards@decaturga.com or 678-553-6664.
Anonymous tips can be give to Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at 404-577-8477.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.