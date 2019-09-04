DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A woman says someone has been snatching RING doorbells from the homes in her close-knit community. In fact, her RING doorbell captured the suspect when he snatched the one on her porch.
Jennifer Rockhill said she checks here neighborhood app daily.
“The whole reason we have the RING doorbell security system is so that we can see if there’s any activity on our porch,” Rockhill explained.
Well three of her neighbors had just that -- unwanted activity way too close to home.
“Scarily there was someone who went around and was stealing the RING doorbells,” Rockhill told CBS46 News.
Not one or two, but three doorbell cameras all stolen between 3:30- 4 a.m. on Sept. 4th. Each appearing to be snatched by the same person.
“They had a hoodie pulled up over their face, so to disguise their face,” Rockhill explained.
The big question is: now that the surveillance cameras are disconnected, what will he do next?
“The fact that somebody would come around 3 o’clock in the morning and steal these is a little upsetting,” added Rockhill.
Similarly four doorbell cameras were stolen in the nearby community of East Lake in late July. The next day a car was stolen from one of the victim’s driveways.
That thief is also still on the loose.
For the victims in her neighborhood, Rockhill had this advice.
“Best thing we can do is lookout for each other.”
