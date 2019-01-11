GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46)- Authorities in Gwinnett County have arrested and charged a man in the death of an unidentified victim.
Jordan Brantley, 21, was arrested after detectives were able to establish probable cause when speaking with witnesses and gathering evidence related to the crime.
Gwinnett Police responded to a person shot call around 5:30 pm at 6065 S Norcross Tucker Road in unincorporated Norcross. When officers arrived they located a black male, approximately in his 40s-50s, with a gunshot wound to his upper body.
The exact identity of the victim has not been confirmed yet. Detectives are waiting to meet with next of kin for identification and notification.
