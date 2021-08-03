FOREST PARK, Ga. (CBS46) — Police have identified and charged a suspect in a deadly shooting incident that happened in late May.
Forest Park Police have identified the suspect as 17-year-old Demetrius Tyrone Wayne Price Jr. of Atlanta, GA. He was arrested on warrants of malice murder, aggravated assault, armed robbery and possession of a firearm while committing a crime.
On July 30, Demetrius was taken into custody by the Clayton County Sherriff's Officers while at a lounge in Atlanta. He is currently in custody at the Clayton County Jail.
CBS46 will provide any additional details as they become available.
