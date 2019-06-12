COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (CBS46) -- A ring video caught a man climbing out of a shattered car window in College Park on Wednesday.
The incident happened near the cross street of Old National Hwy and Lantern Lane.
The suspect then grabbed items from the trunk of the red car and then proceeded to get into a black Infiniti parked next to it.
The Ring video system recorded the suspect the moment he stepped on the property; which then alerted the homeowner via mobile device. According to the report, the homeowner then shared the video to notify others on the Neighbors app by Ring.
WATCH VIDEO: Ring Video
