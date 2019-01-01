DeKalb County, GA (CBS46) An armed robbery suspect is dead after he collapsed in front of the business he was attempting to rob while fleeing shots fired by an off-duty police officer working security.
The incident happened around 11 p.m. Monday night at a convenience store on the 5300 block of Memorial Drive in Stone Mountain.
Investigators say the suspect entered the business with a firearm and ordered everyone inside to the ground.
An off-duty officer with the Pine Lake Police Department was working security inside the store and he fired at the suspect.
The suspect then fled the store and immediately collapsed in front. He was taken to Grady Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The suspect's identity has not been released.
Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.