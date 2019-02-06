ATLANTA, GA (CBS46) The man police say killed 30-year-old Jonathan Newton during an apartment burglary in 2016 has been convicted of his crimes.
Jeffries Anderson, 38-years-old, was convicted of murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, burglary, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
He is sentenced to life without the possibility of parole plus 30 years in prison.
Newton was killed on October 31 at his apartment at the Alexan EAV luxury complex on Metropolitan Avenue in East Atlanta. Newton and his killer lived in the same complex.
Police said Newton came home on his lunch break to find the intruder inside his apartment. Newton got into a fight with him, and was fatally shot.
Anderson then fled the scene and had been on the run for nearly a month before being taken into custody.
There had been five other burglaries at the complex during the months surrounding Newton's death. Two happened on the same day in September and three happened on the same day in October.
