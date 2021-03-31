Suspect dead after officer-involved shooting in DeKalb County, GBI investigates

The DeKalb County Police department requested the GBI to investigate an officer-involved shooting that left one person dead early Wednesday morning.
Around 4:15 a.m., police responded to a person shot call in Lithonia. Upon arrival, officers noticed a damaged vehicle on the roadway with no headlights.
Police said when they drove towards the vehicle, the driver then fled the scene. During the chase, 57-year-old Willie Roy Allen of Lithonia exited his vehicle as it continued to roll and eventually slammed into a parked car. According to officials, they attempted to tase Allen as he ran. During the encounter Allen allegedly brandished a gun, after which multiple officers shot and tased him.
Ultimately, the chase ended at the 2000 block of Lithonia Industrial Blvd. Allen was pronounced dead on the scene.
Prior to this incident, officers discovered a victim in the car with a gunshot wound. The victim was then transported to Grady Memorial Hospital for treatment where they later died.
As the GBI continues to investigate the officer-involved shooting, the DeKalb County Police Department will conduct a death investigation on the victim from the vehicle. Once the investigation is complete, it will be provided to the DeKalb County District Attorney’s Office for review, authorities told CBS46 News.
