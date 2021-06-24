BARROW COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A suspect is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Auburn, Georgia Thursday.
Officials said the incident happened on Brown Bridge Road & Bradford Park Lane around 5:30 a.m.
A Barrow County Sheriff’s Deputy attempted to stop a Ford Fusion in Auburn. The male driver did not stop, and a vehicle chase began.
At the intersection near Brown’s Bridge Road and Bradford Park Lane, the driver of the Ford Fusion left the road and crashed into a power pole.
The suspect did not get out of the vehicle, but he looked out of the wrecked vehicle with a handgun.
As other responding officers arrived, he threatened to shoot himself if officers approached him. Officers gave several commands for him to put the weapon down so they could assist him.
He then started firing at the officers.
BCSO deputies and Auburn Police Department officers returned fire, striking him. The suspect was taken to a local hospital where he later died.
Police said there was a woman in the passenger seat during the chase and when the wreck occurred. When she crawled out of the car, she immediately surrendered and was taken into custody.
She was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries from the wreck.
No deputies or officers were injured in this incident.
This is an ongoing investigation.
