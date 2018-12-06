McDonough, GA (CBS46)- A suspect is dead and a Henry County Police officer is listed in critical condition following a shooting in McDonough.
The shooting happened around 9 a.m. Thursday morning on the 300 block of Jonesboro Road.
The Henry County Police Department says the suspect went to a dental office and began disrupting the business. Employees called 911 and when the officer arrived, that's when the shooting occurred.
The suspect has been identified as 53-year-old Dimaggio McNelly.
The officer, identified as Michael Smith, was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital where he was last listed in critical condition.
Preliminary information indicates employees of the business called 911 at approximately 8:07 am to report a man making a disturbance at the location. An Henry County Police Officer arrived on the scene and made contact with McNelly.
After speaking with McNelly, McNelly became combative and the officer deployed his Taser on him more than once. The Taser was ineffective. McNelly lunged at the officer and a struggle ensued.
At some point during the struggle, one shot was fired, striking both McNelly and the officer.
The GBI will conduct its independent investigation. Once complete, it will be turned over to the Henry County District Attorney’s Office for review.
Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
