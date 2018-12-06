McDonough, GA (CBS46) A suspect is dead and a Henry County Police officer is injured following a shooting near a Kroger location in McDonough.
The shooting happened around 9 a.m. on the 300 block of Jonesboro Road.
The Henry County Police Department says the suspect involved is dead.
The officer was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital where his condition is unknown at this time.
Drivers are being asked to avoid the area of Jonesboro Road near Wesley Lakes Boulevard until the investigation is complete.
The department also says the "scene is secure" and "there's no elevated risk to the public's safety."
CBS46 is continuing to gather information and will provides updates as new information is learned.
Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
