ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) A suspect is dead and two Atlanta Police officers were injured following a shooting in Midtown early Tuesday morning.
The incident unfolded around 8 a.m. on the 200 block of 11th Street. Police were called to the area after several gunshots were heard.
Police say an officer responded to the scene and encountered the suspect. The suspect fired a shot at the officer, grazing him in the head. The officer returned fire, fatally wounding the suspect.
The officer was taken to an area hospital with non life-threatening injuries is expected to be treated and released. A second officer's foot was also grazed by a bullet. He's expected to be okay.
The GBI has taken over the investigation.
Atlanta Police are asking people to avoid the area, if possible.
