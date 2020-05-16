ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead in southwest Atlanta Saturday evening.
Officers were dispatched around 7:07 p.m. after reports of a person shot on the 100 block of Pleyton Place.
Upon arrival, Atlanta Police discovered a man who appeared to have suffered from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
Authorities told CBS46 that one suspect has been detained.
The investigation remains ongoing; stay with CBS46 News for updates.
