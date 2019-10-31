LILBURN, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police need the public's help in identifying a gas station burglar in Lilburn.
Surveillance footage caught the unknown masked suspect entering a Shell gas station on Lawrenceville Highway and face plant the floor during the burglary.
The incident remains under investigation.
If anybody out there knows this criminal mastermind, please reach out to Inv. DiFatta at VDifatta@cityoflilburn.com or 404-516-1710.
